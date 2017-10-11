Marshfield: New Developments in National Flood Insurance Program

Earlier this month the Marshfield Citizens Coastal Coalition announced that the National Flood Insurance Program has been extended to December 8th.

However, Coalition Chair Joe Rossi tells WATD News that there have been new developments.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/ROSSI1.mp3

Rossi says that the timing of this could have a major effect on the program.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/rossi2.mp3

Rossi says the proposed White House reforms include not allowing new buildings built in a flood zone to get national flood insurance and allowing the program to operate in partnership with private industry.

