Marshfield: Pot Shop Ban Fails at Special Town Meeting

A proposed ban on recreational marijuana facilities in Marshfield was not approved by voters at Special Town Meeting.

The bylaw change required a two-thirds majority, which fell short with 144 people voting for the ban (59.3%), and 99 voting against it (40.7%).

The Advisory Board voted unanimously (6-0) in favor of the ban.

After an initial vote looked close, Town Moderator Don Gibson called for a standing vote. The vote had 146 people, but after some confusion with counting in a section, the entire vote was re-counted.

Residents who spoke were mostly against the ban, warning the town would miss out on revenue.

Dr. Joe Shrand was the sole person who spoke in favor of the ban, wanting to see how recreational marijuana panned out in other towns.

Voters approved the sale or lease of the former South School building. Chair of the Selectmen, Michael Bradley, says there is interest in converting the building into housing for veterans.

“We have about 65 veterans I’m told by [Veterans’ Services Director] Bill Dodge that receive critical aid,” said Bradley. “Some of them need housing, we don’t have any form of housing for them now.”

In addition to restoration of the property, counselling and treatment would also be offered at the site. Bradley said they will start looking for bids in about a month.

Voters authorized the town to borrow $1 million to repair a section of seawall on Ocean Street that was breached in 2015. An article to borrow $375,000 for beach nourishment along the wall was also approved.

Voters approved a transfer of $409,811 from free cash to go to the education fund in town after the schools were underfunded in April.

Another article that passed was the purchase of a new dump truck with a plow and sander for $225,000. Three new snow plows were approved for $40,600.

New bylaws were passed for the Board of Public Works to establish rules for unpaid charges and termination of service for water, sewer, and waste.

Marshfield Special Town Meeting wrapped up in one night.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising