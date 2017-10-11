Marshfield: Selectmen Choose New Town Accountant

The Marshfield Board of Selectmen choose Assistant Treasurer Christine McCarthy to be the new Town Accountant.

Selectmen Chair Michael Bradley shares why the board felt McCarthy best fit the role:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1010MARSHBOS1.mp3

McCarthy beat out Hanover Acting Director of Finance Chelsea Stevens for Town Accountant; she will be officially appointed pending a successful salary negotiation with Town Counsel.

