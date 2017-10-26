Marshfield: Zoning Board Approves Permits for 40B on Commerce Way

In Marshfield, the Zoning Board of Appeals gave the green light for a 40B Project on Commerce Way.

The ZBA voted unanimously to approve a comprehensive permit for the 248-unit project, called Modera Marshfield.

Chair of the ZBA, Mark Ford, said the ZBA and the developers worked since January to shape the project.

“There have been a lot of compromises on both sides. I think the developer acted in good faith and took a lot of our concerns seriously,” said Ford. “They have their minimal needs to make this project economic for them. Within that framework, they did adjust a lot of what they initially had.”

Initial plans were for 270 units and four-story buildings. In the finalized plans, the project is 248 units and the buildings are three stories. The developers will also pay $83,000 for a traffic study and improvements in the area.

Though residents were concerned the project was too dense, Ford says they are limited in their decision-making by state regulation.

“The state law that deals with affordable housing does require the board to grant appropriate variances in order to facilitate the development of affordable housing,” said Ford.

The public and developers of the site can appeal the board’s decision, but Ford says it seems unlikely. The project has been approved at the state level by MassHousing.

Lars Unhjem, the Vice President of Development for Mill Creek – the site’s developer — says they’re looking forward to working with the town.

“We think Marshfield is a great town. We’re excited to become a part of the community,” said Unhjem. “We’re looking forward to putting the project together, and most importantly – have construction over with and have people living there.”

Ungem expects construction to start next year.

