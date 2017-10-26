Middleboro: Man to Serve Time in State Prison After Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child Conviction

A Middleboro man has been sentenced to serve time in State Prison after being convicted of Indecent Assault and Battery on a child under 14 years old.

39-year-old Gerard Moquin has been found guilty of one count of Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child under the Age of 14, and convicted of a subsequent offense stemming from a prior conviction for rape.

In April of 2016, Middleboro Police say they were contacted regarding disclosure from a 4-year-old male victim that Moquin had sexually assaulted him.

Middleboro Police, The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and the Child Advocacy Center were all involved in the investigation.

On Wednesday, Judge Robert Gordon sentenced Moquin to serve 17-20 years in State prison.

