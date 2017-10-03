Milton: That Happened In Ohio, Not Milton Say Police

Milton Police are trying to set the record straight after a video showing alleged police brutality goes viral.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/MiltonVideo11.mp3

Deputy Police Chief James O’Neil tells WATD News that the incident on video didn’t even take place in Massachusetts.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/MiltonVideo1.mp3

O’Neil says they weren’t the only department that was targeted.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/MiltonVideo4.mp3

O’Neil says that at this time they don’t know who is behind the misleading post or what their motivation was.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising