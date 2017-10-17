Nautical News: For the week of October 15, 2017

SMALL PORTION OF “CODFATHER’S” ASSETS ORDERED SEIZED

This past Wednesday, the federal judge in the Carlos “Codfather” Rafael criminal case, approved the seizure of four of his fishing boats and their associated 34 permits as additional punishment to his 46 month prison sentence and $200,000 fine. The boats and permits had an appraised value of $2,258,850. The judge said any additional seizures of his assets would be unconstitutional. Despite maintaining control of his other boats, permits, and fishing business with an estimated value of 90 million dollars, Carlos Rafael can never again work in the fishing industry according to the agreement reached as part of his guilty plea.

TRUMP APPOINTS ACCUWEATHER CEO TO HEAD NOAA

President Donald Trump has selected AccuWeather CEO Barry Myers to be the new head of NOAA. Myers has served as the chief executive of AccuWeather since 2007. In his new role, he will head an agency with a broad range of responsibilities, including the National Marine Fisheries Service which manages U.S. fisheries as well as conservation of marine mammals, endangered species, and their habitats. In addition, NOAA also controls the National Weather Service, conducts and funds climate research, runs a climate data center, and operates weather satellites. Barry Myers, who is a businessman and lawyer, breaks away from the recent precedent of having a scientist leading the agency. However, Myers will be assisted by two other recent Trump appointees with science backgrounds: former Navy oceanographer Rear Admiral Timothy Gallaudet and Panasonic Avionics Corporation Chief Atmospheric Scientist Neil Jacobs. Both were named assistant secretaries od the Department of Commerce, which NOAA works under.

CONGRESS MAY OVERRULE SUPREME COURT “OBSERVER” DECISION

Despite a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to refuse to hear the case whether it was legal for the government to make fishermen pay for government ordered fishing observers, the fight continues with hopes that Congress will change the law. New Hampshire fisherman Dave Goethel said the war to save the fishing industry from overregulation is far from over. Meanwhile, the New England Fishery Management Council plans to include the monitoring program in other fisheries.

YEAR ROUND SALE OF E15 DEFEATED

Legislation called the “Consumer and Fuel Retailers Choice Act,” which would have allowed for E 15 to be sold in blended pumps during the summertime, died in committee last week. The National Marine Manufacturers Association, BOAT/US, and thousands of boaters called and wrote letters to Congress stating that any blend of gasoline with more than 10 per cent ethanol sold out of a blended pump during the summertime would confuse consumers causing damage to their marine engines. The original sponsor of the blended fuel pump law said the votes just aren’t there, and that the bill would not come up again for a vote this year.

ROUND THE WORLD RACE STARTS OCTOBER 22ND

The Volvo Ocean Race is one of the longest and toughest professional sporting events in the world. It has 11 legs covering nearly 40,000 nautical miles. Since 1973, the race around the world has been an obsession for some of the greatest ever sailors, and more than forty years later, it continues to be a top level sport and human adventure. The 2017-18 race starts next week in Alicante, Spain and will take the teams 45,000 nautical miles around the world, across four oceans, touching six continents and 12 landmark host cities. The race will end in Hague, the end of next June.

NEWPORT CLUB TO AGAIN CHALLENGE FOR AMERICA’S CUP

And closer to home, the New York Yacht Club in Newport, Rhode Island, announced that they will once again challenge for the 36th America’s Cup. It has been 15 years since the New York Yacht Club has participated in the America’s Cup race. This year’s challenge brings hope that the America’s Cup races will return to Newport if the New York Club wins the race. You might recall that the America’s Cup had stayed in Newport from 1851 to 1983, the longest winning streak in sports. The team representing the New York Yacht Club will be led by two of the most successful American yachtsmen in the last decade: John J. “Hap” Fauth of Naples, Florida and Doug DeVos of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Fauth is a three time world champion in the Maxi72 class and DeVos was involved with the Quantum Racing program and one of the owners of Quantum Sails, one of the world’s leading sail manufacturers. He also is currently the CEO of Amway Corporation.

FISH ATTRACTED TO SMELL OF PLASTIC

A study done by NOAA Fisheries shows that when algae grows on tiny bits of plastic in the ocean, it gives off an odor that attracts fish. The study goes on to claim the fish mistake the microplastic for food preferring the plastic over the krill and algae, so what they eat ends being eaten by humans. NOAA scientists said they are concerned about the study’s results, but said a solution to the problem existed. All single-use plastic items must be made to biodegrade 100 percent in a marine environment and that non-compostable plastic must have a premium to force recycling. All countries would have to abide by this or else it will not work. As of right now, plastic is all but indestructible, meaning it doesn’t biodegrade. Instead it breaks down into smaller pieces of itself, even down to particles as small as one-one thousandth of a millimeter.

FISH CHOKES MAN AS HE TRIES TO KISS FISH

And last on today’s nautical news, a 28 year old man, fishing off a pier, went into cardiac arrest after a small fish that he had caught jumped into his mouth and got stuck in his throat. His fishing partner immediately performed CPR and a nearby paramedic cleared his airway by removing the fish with pliers and saved his life. The paramedic said it took him six attempts to grab the fish by its tail to pull it out. After making a full recovery, the fisherman said he went to kiss the fish he caught and it jumped out of his hands into his throat.

