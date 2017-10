” Shallow Graves” The Hunt for the New Bedford Highway Serial Killer is a new book out by long time reporter, Maureen Boyle. It details the investigation, lives of the victims, and the search for the killer.

WATD’s Christine James interviewed Maureen Boyle, to find out more about these 30-year-old unsolved murders:

