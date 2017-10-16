Norwell: Forum Held on Human Trafficking

By
Charles Mathewson
Slavery lives on the South Shore.

Here, human trafficking usually means sex slaves. They don’t necessarily arrive from Asia or South America. They frequently originate here, in nice suburbs.

That’s what attendees at a Human Trafficking forum heard Saturday morning. Theresa Flores, a former victim and current activist, was the main speaker.

WATD’s Charles Mathewson has this report:

