Norwell: Giving the Historic Stetson House a Permanent Location

Norwell’s Samuel Stetson house still has no occupant or plan for use, but selectmen can see it moving out of the road soon. The 1678 house built by the son of Norwell’s founding family has sat on pilings at the end of Stetson Shrine Lane since community preservation funds moved it there in 2012. The town has $95,000 to build a foundation in nearby Stetson Fields Cemetery and move the house on it.

“We’ll have our highway surveyor look into what portions of the work he can do, what he can’t do be covered by an RFP and we’ll have outside bids for it,” said Chairman of Norwell Selectmen Jason Brown.

Selectmen devised the plan in their regular meeting Wednesday night. How the town will use the relocated house will require further discussion.

