Norwell: Human Trafficking Forum Aims to Raise Awareness

Human trafficking, a crime that happens every day and is not often talked about, will be the topic of discussion at a forum in Norwell on Saturday.

Theresa Flores, a human trafficking survivor, will share her story of being 15 years old and being trafficked for sex for two years, without anybody knowing.

The United Church of Christ is sponsoring this event and Marilee Cantelmo says this forum aims to raise awareness in order to protect other children from being exploited.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/TRAFFICKING1.mp3

Cantelmo says the internet has opened up a new avenue for traffickers to more easily find victims.

Senator Patrick O’Connor will be in attendance to give an update on what current human trafficking laws are being considered in the State House.

The forum will be held at the Cushing Center in Norwell from 8:30 am to 12:30.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising