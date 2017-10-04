Norwell: Mobil Mart Facing Another Liquor License Violation

In Norwell, another liquor license violation for Mobil Mart is on the Board of Selectmen agenda tonight.

This would be the third hearing for the store at 89 Washington Street after police said alcohol was sold to minors.

Store President Michael Azmey apologized for the sales at the last hearing, saying clerks failed to check ID’s.

“I would never think that I would sell alcohol to a minor. I have kids, I know it’s not easy, it’s not really right to do that,” Azmey. “That’s the first thing I tell the people there at the store. ‘Please, think of your kids, 18 or 15, just getting a 30-pack and something bad happens.’”

Norwell Police Detective Dan Dooley said one underage person caught buying alcohol told him that it was “common knowledge amongst the kids in town that that’s where you go to buy alcohol.”

The Selectmen unanimously voted to revoke the license to sell alcohol on Fridays and Saturdays until October 28th.

Also on the agenda tonight is an update from the Library Project Study Committee and a discussion on a No Place for Hate Committee.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. after an Executive Session at 7 p.m.

