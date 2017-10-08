Norwell: Police Department Joining Pink Patch Project

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and police departments across the nation are working to spread the word and raise money for research as part of the Pink Patch Project.

“I think we all know someone that has been affected by cancer,” said Norwell Police Chief Ted Ross. “This brings awareness to it, it helps raise some funds that will go to support the great programs that the Cancer Support Community runs.”

In Norwell, pink patches will be sewn onto uniforms, and will be available for sale at the police station. People can choose between a uniform patch or a K-9 patch for $10.

Proceeds in Norwell will go to the South Shore branch of Cancer Support Community Massachusetts and the Norwell Visiting Nurses Association.

“We hope to see a lot of people come down to the police station,” said Ross. “We’re going to have them on sale at our 5k coming up October 15th.”

Other departments joining the Pink Patch Project include the Massachusetts State Police, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, Cohasset, Wareham, Hanover, Hingham, Hull, Duxbury, Norwell, and Braintree.

