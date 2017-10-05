Norwell: Selectmen Form No Place for Hate Committee

In Norwell, the Board of Selectmen have formed a No Place for Hate Committee.

It’s a campaign founded by the Anti-Defamation League to combat bias, bullying, and hatred. Local towns that have committees include Hull and Plymouth.

The hearing room was standing-room only as residents discussed instances of hate and why the committee was needed in town.

One resident said her daughter, who is of Jewish decent, was harassed while at Norwell High School.

“In her freshman year math class, the gentlemen – wrong term to use – the boys in that class, greeted her with a heil Hitler salute on a regular basis. The teacher was informed, it did eventually stop. But comments were made constantly in her presence as an undertone to her.”

For seventh-grader Hadley Timmermann, her tearful words were extra poignant for the audience. She said a picture of her best friend was vandalized in a classroom just a few days ago.

“That’s not okay with me,” said Timmermann. “She’s so important to me.”

Her friend took down the picture and replaced it with “Still I Rise,” by Maya Angelou.

“Because she realized you need to stand up to hate,” said Timmermann. “We need this. We need more people to stand up to hate.”

Her comments drew applause from the audience.

“That brought me to tears, that one was hard,” said resident Mary Beth Shea outside the hearing. “We’re often seeing examples of no empathy in the country, and we need to empathize – we need to understand. It doesn’t just have to happen to us. We need to be willing to stand up for others.”

In discussing the vote, Chairman Jason Brown said he was concerned about the role of municipal government getting involved, and felt the committee should be up to a private party.

“I still do not think it’s the role for this board. However, you’re all here, I understand that. I’m listening to what you’re saying,” said Brown. “It’s not about me. If this is what residents want, I will comply with that and support it.”

The board voted, 4-1 in favor of creating the committee, with Peter Smellie as the dissenting vote. Jason Brown, Alison Demong, Ellen Allen, and Gregg McBride were the carrying votes.

Smellie was concerned for abuse factors that would arise with an over-regulating committee.

The committee is set to be made of 7-9 members. Three members will be appointed by the School Committee and the rest by the Selectmen.

“I think the people who came to the meeting and spoke were really the ones who showed us why there’s a need to do something as a community,” said Selectman Ellen Allen. ”To show that it’s not okay with us for hateful things to be done and hateful speech,”

