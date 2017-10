Making progress to preserve a historic property in Norwell.

Tonight the Board of Selectmen and the town’s cemetery committee meet to discuss the Sgt. Samuel Stetson House and its eventual location at the Stetson Meadows Cemetery.

Christine James spoke with Town Administrator, Peter Morin.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising