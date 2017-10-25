Pembroke: Proposal for New Police Station Presented at Town Meeting

The Pembroke Police Department brings forth a blueprint of a proposed new police station to residents at the town’s fall special town meeting.

Police Chief Rick Wall outlines the proposed plan, which also includes two new fire stations:

Chief Wall also shares how the new station’s outline differs from Pembroke’s current police station:

The Pembroke Police Department is now currently working on the funding. More again from Chief Wall:

More information on public meetings for the proposed new police station will be posted to the Pembroke town website and the police department’s website within the coming weeks.

