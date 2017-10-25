Pembroke: Town Meeting Rejects Article 7

The Pembroke Board of Selectmen fail to modify parking laws at the town’s fall special town meeting.

Article 7 proposed that residents holding “special events” on their private properties must apply to the Board of Selectmen for a special permit to allow for multiple guests and parked cars in a neighborhood. The motion was unanimously slapped down by residents; Patrick Chilcott shares why he thinks it failed:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/PEMPARKINGFAIL1.mp3

Chilcott is amazed that Article 7 was even allowed into Town Meeting:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/PEMPARKINGFAIL2.mp3

Voters did approve the algae control programs for Furnace, Hobomock, and Oldham Ponds; no action was taken on the $10 million proposal for a new Department of Public Works facility.

