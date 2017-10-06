Plymouth: Fire Department Hosts Open House

By
Christine James
Posted on October 6, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

A chance to visit a local fire department this weekend for an open house.

Plymouth Fire Chief Ed Bradley says this type of event began back in 1922 to remember the great Chicago Fire of 1871. Bradley says you can bring your kids to get an up close look and really see and touch all the equipment.

The Plymouth Fire Department open house is Sunday and includes the Hanson and Halifax Fire Departments.

