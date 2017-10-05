Plymouth: Informational Forum Explains the Town Meeting Form of Government

Plymouth Area League of Women Voters “Know Your Town Government” forum, held at Town Hall this week, featured a panel of speakers who explained the nuts and bolts of the town meeting form of government.

Selectman Tony Provezano began the discussion talking about the fact that selectmen cannot hold private meetings, but mayors can:

“Because of the open meeting law I cannot have a discussion with more than one of my colleagues at a time on any matter that might come before the board because that would be in violation of the open meeting law, where a mayor can talk to their staff about what they may want to do about an issue without breaking that law.”

Kevin Canty, 1st Vice Chair on the Finance Committee, explained that FinCom’s job is to review each article on the warrant:

“We will vote on in it and that will become our recommendation to town meeting.”

In answer to a question from the audience, it was explained that the warrant is the agenda for town meeting. Another questioner noted that town meeting members are often town employees and union members, so what about conflict of interest? Town Moderator Steven Triffletti proposed that one way to change the process is to watch how town meeting members vote…

“…and if you disagree and believe that they’re voting in conflict, then it’s possible to go to the town election and vote these people out of office.”

Another panelist, Town Meeting member Virginia Johnson, reminded folks that it only takes ten signatures from people in your precinct to run for town meeting.

