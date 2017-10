Earning “tips” to support Special Olympics, that’s the goal this Saturday as a number of local law enforcement personnel work in a local Plymouth restaurant to raise money for this worthy cause.

Lenny Coppenrath and John Rogers explained the details to WATD’s Christine James:

