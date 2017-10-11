Plymouth: Police Seek Information After Forges Field Damaged

Plymouth officials are looking for information after someone damaged Forges Field.

The town’s Recreation Department said on Tuesday that someone drove on to the field and destroyed the middle of the practice football field.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Plymouth Recreation Department or Plymouth Police.

