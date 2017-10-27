Plymouth: Public Library Hosts Taste of the Town

By
Christine James
Posted on October 27, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Lots of food, wine, books and fun and it’s all to benefit the Plymouth Public Library, Thursday November 2nd.

Plymouth Library Director Jennifer Harris filled Christine James in on some of the details and fun.

 

 

