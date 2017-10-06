Plymouth: Rebuilding the Seawall at Beach Entrance



In Plymouth, all through the summer months, dump trucks, excavators with rock grapples, huge piles of boulders, and bigger piles of smaller rocks have occupied the town parking lot at the entrance to Plymouth beach, near the old Bert’s restaurant, so what’s going on?

Environmental Director David Gould, says anytime we get a good Nor’easter, this area takes a tremendous amount of storm damage:

“The revetment in front of Bert’s and Pilgrim Sands has been significantly damaged by those storms over the last decade, and so we’re rebuilding portions, and repairing other portions of that entire revetment.”

It’s a costly project, but money from the state helps:

“We have 1.1 million set aside for the project. We were fortunate enough to receive a little over $810,000 from the Commonwealth Dam and Sea Wall Program for this project, so right now we expect to come in under budget.”

Gould says construction activity began early this summer…

“…we took a break during the summer months, because of the busy beach season, came back again after Labor Day and we’ll probably work right up until Thanksgiving.”

In the spring, the contractor will repave the parking lot…

“…and then we’ll do some seawall repairs, and then we have another project which is large-scale cobble nourishment, that we’ll hopefully be able to construct next fall.”





