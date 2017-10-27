Plymouth: Selectmen Approve Special Town Meeting for December 6th

Plymouth voters are preparing petitioned Town Meeting articles today. Thursday, selectmen voted four to one to convene a Special Town Meeting December 6th. They did so to address voting problems in last Saturday’s Fall Town Meeting. The plan to complete the rehabilitation of the waterfront was defeated by one vote and three Town Meeting Representatives said the electronic voting system did not record their votes. They spoke in favor of a Special Town Meeting. Town Meeting Representatives who opposed the plan, opposed the Special Town Meeting, saying the town should wait for the Spring Town Meeting. Chairmen of selectmen Ken Tavares said the need to have every vote count outweighed all other arguments. Selectmen called the special Town Meeting, but have not yet set the warrant. It will open October 31st and close the next day. Selectmen are expected to place the Water Street project on the warrant. They may also want to reconsider traffic changes on Obery Street. But, any group of 10 voters may petition an article be placed on the warrant.

