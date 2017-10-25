Plymouth: Selectmen Call Meeting to Reconsider Challenged Town Meeting Vote

Plymouth’s Town Meeting Saturday, sometimes contentious, sometimes confusing, may return. Plymouth, with a population of 60,000, has a representative Town Meeting in which elected representatives vote. They decide most articles by electronic vote. Every vote is projected on a large screen behind the moderator. The article to continue renovating the town’s waterfront needed two thirds of representatives to vote yes. It failed by one vote. When three of the 135 representatives looked at the screen, instead of seeing a yes beside their names, they saw blanks. They immediately protested. The system operators told them they had no remedy. Steve Lydon, a Precinct 12 representative, was one of them.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Lydon-10-25.mp3

The affected representatives complained to selectmen. Tuesday night, Plymouth selectmen voted unanimously to call a meeting of the board to discuss whether they should open a warrant for a special Town Meeting which would reconsider the challenged vote. That meeting of selectmen is scheduled for this Thursday, at 6 p.m. in Town Hall.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising