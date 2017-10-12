Plymouth: Town Meeting Preview Thursday at 7 PM

Plymouth Town Moderator Steven Triffletti holds Town Meeting Preview tonight.

Moderator Triffletti says the meeting concerns the articles and motions to be considered at Plymouth’s upcoming annual town meeting. This is scheduled to begin Saturday, October 21st at North High School.

“It’ll be an opportunity to have an overview of the motions as well as how to get information and materials in preparation for town meeting.”

But, Triffletti cautions, this is not an opportunity to debate warrant articles:

“This is not a forum for debate and deliberation, however, town meeting members, town officials will be present and provide you an opportunity to engage in conversation as to what is coming before town meeting.”

The public is welcome to attend the preview. This begins tonight at 7 at town hall.

