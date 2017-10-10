Plymouth: Two 18-Wheelers Leave for Florida Keys to Deliver Disaster Relief

This morning, two 18-wheelers are heading down to the Florida Keys from Plymouth to deliver disaster relief supplies as people there still struggle to return to normal life after Hurricane Irma.

WATD’s Amy Leonard has more in this audio report:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/v-hurricane-relief.mp3

