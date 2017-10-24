Plympton: Contract Negotiations Begin for New Town Administrator

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on October 24, 2017Posted in: Local News

Plympton Selectmen have offered the job of town administrator to a person for the first time. This new position of town administrator will have many more duties and more responsibility than the former role of town coordinator. Selectmen have entered contract negotiations with Elizabeth Dennehy of Raynham. She has served in administrative roles in Fall River and Walpole. Since the Plympton town coordinator retired in the spring, selectmen have had to take on more of the day to day management of the town. Chairman of Plympton Selectmen Christine Joy says they’ve enjoyed it but they are looking forward to working with Elizabeth and being able to hand off a lot of these duties to her. Plympton Selectmen hope to have a contract signed with Dennehy so she can begin work in early November.

 

