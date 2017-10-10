Plympton: Fire Department to Hold Open House Saturday

By
Christine James
Posted on October 10, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Food, fun, and of course lots of things to see and do at the Plympton Fire Department Open House, Saturday, October 14th, from 10:00 am to 2:00pm.

Plympton Fire Chief Warren Borsari and Fire Fighter John Sjostedt shared details with WATD’s Christine James.

