Plympton: Fire Department to Hold Open House Saturday

Food, fun, and of course lots of things to see and do at the Plympton Fire Department Open House, Saturday, October 14th, from 10:00 am to 2:00pm.

Plympton Fire Chief Warren Borsari and Fire Fighter John Sjostedt shared details with WATD’s Christine James.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/10102017-CHRISTINES-PLYMPTON-FIRE-CHIEF-INTERVIEW-.mp3

