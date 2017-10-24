Quincy: Fore River Residents Against the Compressor Station Present Independent Analysis

An independent preliminary analysis of potential consequences from the proposed Fore River Compressor Station is brought forth to the public in Quincy.

Dr. Curt Norgaard–who analyzed data procured in part by Fore River Residents Against the Compressor Station–explains how flammable conditions could fill the Fore River Bridge if the compressor station goes forth:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/INCAIRPERMITFRCS5.mp3

Other items left out of Spectra’s air pollution permit to MassDEP include emergency evacuation plans and a cap on the levels of natural gas emissions:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/INCAIRPERMITFRCS6.mp3

Dr. Norgaard’s complete presentation on the matter will be available on the YouTube channel “Quincy Taxpayers”, as well as www.nocompressor.com, before the end of this week.

Fore River Residents Against the Compressor Station will meet again on Tuesday, November 14th at 6:30 p.m. at the Fore River Club in Quincy.

Listen to Audio Version of Story Below:

