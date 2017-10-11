Quincy: Open Forum Held to Address Opiate Epidemic

The city of Quincy held an open forum this week to talk about the opiate epidemic.

Quincy City Councilor Noel DiBona held the forum at city hall last night and says the epidemic needs to be attacked at every angle.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/quincy1-10-11-2017.mp3

DiBona wants education to start in middle school and Quincy resident and recovering addict Mark Giordani who spoke at the forum last night agrees.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/quincy2-10-11-2017.mp3

According to the state department of public health, in 2016 there have been over 2,000 opioid related deaths in Massachusetts.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising