Quincy: Truck, Owner Being Sought In Connection With Theft

– Posted on October 25, 2017Posted in: Local News
Quincy Police are searching for the owner of a pickup truck being sought in connection with a theft from a motor vehicle.
Police say that on October 15 the truck entered the Granite Links Golf Course around noon and dropped off a passenger, who took a bicycle from the back of the pickup truck.
The passenger then allegedly rode around the lot checking car door handles before entering one vehicle and stealing cosmetics and medication.
The truck then picked up the passenger and drove off.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Monteith at 617-745-5767 or wmonteith@quincyma.gov.
Credit: Quincy Police Twitter Feed
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.