Quincy: Truck, Owner Being Sought In Connection With Theft

Quincy Police are searching for the owner of a pickup truck being sought in connection with a theft from a motor vehicle.

Police say that on October 15 the truck entered the Granite Links Golf Course around noon and dropped off a passenger, who took a bicycle from the back of the pickup truck.

The passenger then allegedly rode around the lot checking car door handles before entering one vehicle and stealing cosmetics and medication.

The truck then picked up the passenger and drove off.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Monteith at 617-745-5767 or wmonteith@quincyma.gov.

