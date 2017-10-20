Rockland: Man Faces Multiple Charges in Connection with a Series of House Breaks

A Brockton man is facing charges in connection with a series of house breaks.

Rockland Police say 48-year-old Bradford Jones was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation which included forensic evidence and witness accounts.

The breaks took place over a period of several weeks where personal items such as jewelry, cash, and electronics were stolen from the residents.

Police say investigators were able to link Jones to at least two of the house breaks.

Jones is currently being held on $10,000 cash bail on charges of Breaking and Entering daytime with intent to commit a felony, Breaking and Entering night time with intent to commit a felony, Vandalism, and Larceny over $250.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising