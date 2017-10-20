Rockland: Officials Working on Updating Open Space Plan

Officials in Rockland are working on a new Open Space and Recreation Plan in town.

The plan helps towns take stock in available outdoor areas in town, what needs improvement, and how the community wants to use them. The last plan was updated in 2005, and expired in 2010.

“Having a complete and approved plan makes the town eligible for state grants for acquisition of state grants and improvements to park facilities,” said Ralph Willmer, Principal Planner with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council.

The Open Space and Recreation Committee is currently working on a draft of the updated plan.

Early improvements included addressing ADA compliance, adequate signage, and more maps and information on the parks in town.

A dog park, connecting open space areas in town, and a basketball court at Hartsuff Park were other suggestions.

At Union Point, there’s opportunities for the town to explore.

“Quite frankly, open space is as equal to or greater than New York City’s Central Park,” said Selectmen Larry Ryan. “We now have an area where we can plan in the future, and it’s being developed into a people-friendly area where the residents can utilize.”

The Open Space and Recreation committee will continue working on a draft and will present it to the public.

