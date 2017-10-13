Rockland: School Officials Respond to Two Incidents of Hate Speech

Rockland School officials are responding following two incidents of hate speech.

Superintendent Dr. Alan Cron’s office says the incidents were reported Thursday afternoon at Rockland Senior High School.

The first incident involved a swastika that had been carved into a classroom table.

There were also epithets written in the school targeting African-Americans.

In addition to an internal investigation, school officials say they have also contacted Rockland Police who are investigating the matter.

“We are working closely with the Rockland Police Department and the community to develop an effective and appropriate response to these incidents,” said Cron “The Rockland Public Schools is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment and we will not tolerate hate speech of any kind.”

They also reached out to the NAACP and Anti-Defamation League for guidance.

“We are committed to investigating these incidents and ensuring a safe learning environment for all students, staff, and community members in the Rockland Public Schools,” said Principal John Harrison.

School officials say they believe they are two separate incidents.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising