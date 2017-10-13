Rockland: School Officials Respond to Two Incidents of Hate Speech

By
Dan McCready
Posted on October 13, 2017Posted in: Local News

Rockland School officials are responding following two incidents of hate speech.

Superintendent Dr. Alan Cron’s office says the incidents were reported Thursday afternoon at Rockland Senior High School.

The first incident involved a swastika that had been carved into a classroom table.

There were also epithets written in the school targeting African-Americans.

In addition to an internal investigation, school officials say they have also contacted Rockland Police who are investigating the matter.

“We are working closely with the Rockland Police Department and the community to develop an effective and appropriate response to these incidents,” said Cron “The Rockland Public Schools is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment and we will not tolerate hate speech of any kind.”

They also reached out to the NAACP and Anti-Defamation League for guidance.

“We are committed to investigating these incidents and ensuring a safe learning environment for all students, staff, and community members in the Rockland Public Schools,” said Principal John Harrison.

School officials say they believe they are two separate incidents.

About Dan McCready

Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region. After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications. After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1. Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree. Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford. Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.