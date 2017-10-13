Rockland: Touch a Truck Event at the Middle School Saturday

The Rockland Youth Commission will be holding its second Touch a Truck event Saturday.

Director Jeanne Blaney says they’ll have vehicles from the Sheriff’s Department, Rockland Police and Fire, the DPW, and much more.

She says donations are accepted and will go towards lower-cost programming for the Youth Commission.

“There’s a suggested donation of $5 per person, and up to $20 for the family,” said Blaney. “But in all honesty, it’s a suggested donation. If families can’t afford that and they want to attend, they most certainly can.”

The Rockland Touch a Truck is Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Middle School Parking lot. A Candy Drop will take place at noon.

