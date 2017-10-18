Rockland: Two People Hospitalized After Car Crash

Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Rockland.

Rockland Firefighters IAFF Local 1602 reported the crash around 8 p.m. Tuesday which they was a head on motor vehicle crash on Hingham St. at Gardner St.

Two vehicles were damaged in the crash, but the extent of the damage they sustained hasn’t been released.

Officials have also not released the names of those involved in the crash or the extent of their injuries.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising