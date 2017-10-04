Rockland: Weymouth, Abington, and Rockland on the Amazon Hunt

A trio of South Shore towns are trying to land a corporate giant.

Abington, Rockland, and Weymouth have joined the national race to convince Amazon to set up a second headquarters at Union Point.

The three towns have a partnership at the site of the former South Weymouth Naval Air Base, which is under redevelopment by LStar Communities.

“What Union Point has become, is really a small city,” LStar President, Kyle Corkum told WATD. “It’s not independent of Rockland, Abington, and Weymouth. It is a part of all three towns, but it is intended to be kind of the hub of the South Shore. There will be a lot of restaurants and things to do.”

With the idea of a $5 billion investment and 50,000 jobs for the area, the Rockland Board of Selectmen discussed the possibility of the company coming to town.

“We have a great police, fire, and school system,” said Rockland Selectman Larry Ryan. “Those are the biggest three things you need for your employees and your residents in town…Rockland’s a good place to live. Come down and take a look at us – we have what you need folks.”

Boston and a North Shore trio of Andover, Haverhill, and Lawrence are among other areas in the state trying to sway Amazon to set up shop. The company has set October 19 as a deadline for proposals.

Representatives from Rockland, Weymouth, and Abington are set to meet in Rockland on Thursday October 12 to discuss and finalize their proposal.

“Amazon would be such a large economic engine for not only Rockland, Weymouth, and Abington – but the entire South Shore,” said Ryan. “With jobs, housing, and so much that they bring with them to the area.”

