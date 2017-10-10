Rockland: Zoning Board to Open Hearing on 120-Foot Cell Tower in Town

The Rockland Zoning Board of Appeals is opening the hearing tonight for a cell tower proposed in a residential area.

The 120-foot tower is proposed for 0 White Street, which is near Webster Street and close to Dwelley Ave. in Hanover. The original hearing was postponed as abutting neighbors in Hanover were not properly notified.

White Street resident Tara Hancock says she’s concerned the tower is 150 feet from her daughter’s bedroom.

“My daughter was born with chronic kidney disease,” said Hancock. “She already has cysts and tumors in one of her kidneys. Her other kidney is also diseased, but is working at 70%, so any environmental or cell tower risk is a concern for me.”

The ZBA meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. tonight at Rockland Town Hall. The tower hearing is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

