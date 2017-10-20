Scituate: Accident Causes Water Main Break

Crews are on scene responding to a water main break in Scituate.

Town officials say the break took place on Border St. and was caused by a car accident that damaged a utility pole.

This has caused water and electrical service in the area to be disrupted for the next 4 to 6 hours.

Officials say there may be some water discoloration as service is restored and residents are being urged to take necessary precautions and to allow the water to flush before using and check before doing laundry.

