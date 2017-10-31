Scituate: Dog Missing from Lobster Boat 2-Miles Off Shore

In Scituate, a 4-year-old golden retriever is missing after jumping off a lobster boat about 2 miles out from shore.

Saturday afternoon, the dog, Finn, was out on a lobster boat with his owner and 3 other men when the dog’s owner was down in the engine room and realized he hadn’t seen Finn for about 15 minutes.

Finn is used to being on the lobster boat and will occasionally jump out after seagulls but will swim back.

Hoping Finn swims to shore, the owner is asking that if anybody sees a fit and friendly Goldren Retriever with a green collar please call the Scituate Animal Shelter.

