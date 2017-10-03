Scituate: MBTA Station Renamed The Frank M. Hynes Station at Greenbush

From now on, the MBTA Greenbush Station will be known as The Frank M. Hynes Station – named for the former State Rep. for Marshfield and Scituate who worked nearly 30 years to make Greenbush a reality.

More on the story from WATD’s Mimi Walker:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/GreenbushVOICERHynesMW.mp3





