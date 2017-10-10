Scituate: Police Looking For Male In Woods

Scituate Police are looking for a man in the woods near the Ellis Estate and have shut down Route 3A from Mann Lot Rd. to Henry Turner Bailey Rd./Gannett Rd.

Police put out the notice to nearby homeowners urging them to lock their doors.

The individual is being described as a 46-year-old white male in jeans and sneakers.

He is said to be suicidal.

The Superintendent’s office says a lockdown is in place at Cushing Elementary School, Gates Middle School, and Scituate High School.

Officials are asking people to not call or go to the school while the lockdown is in place.

The Scituate Animal Shelter also announced that they will be closed today.

SEMLEC Units were seen entering the woods and State Police were seen heading towards Mann Lot Rd.

State Police are asking helicopters in the area to move away or get very high as officers on scene trying to hear suspect.

We are continuing to follow this story and will provide you with more information as we receive it.

(Lenny Rowe contributed to this story and provided photos)

