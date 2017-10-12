Scituate: Police Say Man in Standoff Will Face Charges

A man who allegedly threatened police in Scituate will face charges for the incident.

Douglas Simonovitch, 46, with a last known address in Oxford, was taken into custody Tuesday after a standoff by the Public Safety Complex.

Scituate Police Chief Mike Stewart says they decided to move forward with charges after consulting with the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

“The subject called the station and indicated that he was armed with two Kimber Model 1911 45-caliber handguns, and each had 14 rounds of ammunition in it. He also had a KA-BAR military-style knife,” said Stewart. “He indicated that if he’s approached he will shoot law enforcement and that he will harm himself. He said ‘somebody’s gonna die today.’”

Homes were evacuated, part of Route 3A was shut down, and schools in Scituate were ordered to shelter-in-place.

Law enforcement from surrounding towns, MetroLEC SWAT, State Police, the FBI, and ATF units responded to the scene.

“He made several other phone calls to the station,” said Stewart. “He reiterated his point. If we approach him any way, he will shoot. He was getting more and more aggressive during these calls.”

An armored vehicle called a Rook unit was used to locate Simonovitch in the woods. After Simonovitch obeyed commands, SWAT units took him into custody.

Simonovitch will face charges in Hingham District Court of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, threatening to commit a crime: to kill a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. He was originally taken into custody for violating a restraining order out of Rockland.

