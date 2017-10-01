Scituate: Road Work On Route 123

Motorists are being advised about roadwork that will be taking place in Scituate Monday morning.

Town officials say crews will be on Route 123 to continue water main work in the area between the Rotary and the Norwell Town Line.

The work will begin at 7 a.m. and traffic will be detoured down Neal Gate St. to Route 3A.

Officials say businesses, residences, and the Inly School will be accessible but delays should be expected.

The work is expected to last up to two weeks.

