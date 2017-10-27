Scituate: Selectmen Chose Location for New Senior Center

The Scituate Board of Selectmen have voted on the location of the town’s upcoming new senior center.

It was narrowed down to four choices: the old Purple Dinosaur Park on Country Way, the new Driftway site near Kent St., the recently vacated Gates School site, and near the library on Branch Street.

Ultimately, the Scituate Board of Selectmen picked the old Gates School site as the location for the town’s new senior center. Selectmen Chair Maura Curran explains why the Gates site beat out the other three choices:

“It is centrally located, it has a nice campus feel for the center of town and that is important to me. As I said there are pros and cons to every site and I think for us putting the senior center at the Gates site just resolves some larger issues as well,” said Curran.

Chairman Curran shares the next items on the Scituate Senior Center agenda:

“The next step will be to identify a funding source to pay for the hiring of an architect to design the site. So that entails putting it through an RFP and whatnot. However, once that funding source is identified, we will have to bring it to town meeting. So, I would expect at town meeting, we hope to have an article put before the voters so they can hopefully support this, we can get moving and start designing a new senior center,” said Curran.

