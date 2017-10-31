Scituate: Town’s Emergency Management Agency Storm Update

Email from Scituate Emergency Management Agency:

This is an update on the recent wind & rainstorm that impacted Scituate Sunday night through Monday afternoon.

We met with National Grid this morning, and we still have close to 3,000 homes without power. The majority of these outages are from the Beaver Dam Rd. incident. National Grid Crews replaced the pole Monday evening and are working on reconnecting the power lines this morning. They estimate this will be completed by early afternoon restoring 90% of the outages in Town.

National Grid crews are also working on Border St., First Parish Rd, and tree crews will be working on Sylvester Road. National Grid crews are assessing the individual homes that have lost power due to their service main being damaged by tree limbs. If you do not have power due to damage to your own service line, please call National Grid at 800-465-1212 to make sure you are on their list to be repaired. You should also contact an electrician to make sure the service inside your home has not been damaged. We expect to have all of the individual connections restored in the next 24-48 hours.

The power line and pole damage in Minot was fixed Monday evening, but the area is fed power from the downed circuit on Beaver Dam Road. Power should be restored to Minot by early afternoon. The Town and National Grid crews are working hard to restore power and clear roads of downed trees as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding with this challenging situation.

If you have any electrical or safety issues, please call the Scituate Fire Department at 781-545-5515. For emergencies call 911.

