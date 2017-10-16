South Shore: Fatal Car Crash on Route 3

A fatal crash takes the life of a 65-year-old Marshfield woman.

The crash happened on Route 3 southbound in Weymouth last night around 5:45 p.m.

State police say the woman lost control of her 2003 Ford Explorer and when she lost control of the vehicle she hit a Honda CRV and then her vehicle rolled over.

The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital where was pronounced deceased.

Her identity has not been released pending notification.

The 66-year-old Weymouth man driving the CRV was okay as were his two passengers.

State police along with Weymouth Police and Fire responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

