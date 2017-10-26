WATD: Friends with Benefits On-Air Tribute to Brian Stratton

With a heavy heart we regret to announce that WATD lost another great friend and family member this week. Brian Stratton, host of Friends with Benefits on WATD for many years and a longtime local musician and producer involved in many charities, passed away on October 24th, well before his time. He will be greatly missed by many, many members of the local community and beyond.

Click on the Image Below to Listen to Paul Kearney and The Round Table Share Memories and Brian’s Recorded Music on 10/25/17





__________________________________________

To Benefit Brian Stratton’s Children – Wednesday, Nov. 22nd at Station Eight in Marshfield





_______________________________________

