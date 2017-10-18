Weymouth: Arrest Made for Alleged Sexual Assault at High School

Weymouth Police have made an arrest in connection with alleged sexual assault at the high school.

Police say the suspect, identified only as a 17-year-old male is currently being held in custody.

The arrest stems from an incident which took place at Weymouth High School on Monday.

School officials released a statement confirming that there was “an alleged sexual assault that occurred.

The statement says police were notified and that school officials “took appropriate action in accordance with our Code of Conduct.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that since the case involves a sexual assault and juveniles no further information can be furnished.

School officials say counseling services are available to students.

